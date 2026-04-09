FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets • #28 C

Alperen Sengun And Rockets Take On 76ers On April 9

Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, April 9. Sengun's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sengun put up 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 119-105 win over the Suns on April 7. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.5 points. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alperen Sengun

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News