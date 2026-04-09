Alperen Sengun And Rockets Take On 76ers On April 9

Sengun put up 12 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 119-105 win over the Suns on April 7. Sengun is tops on his squad in both rebounds (8.9 per game) and assists (6.2), and averages 20.5 points. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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