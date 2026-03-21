Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Wizards On March 21

In his last game on March 18, Caruso recorded in a 121-92 win over the Nets. Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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