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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso And Thunder Square Off Against Wizards On March 21

Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Caruso's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Caruso recorded in a 121-92 win over the Nets. Caruso is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are surrendering 123.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

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