Alex Caruso And Thunder Face Timberwolves On March 15

In his last game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12, Caruso tallied seven points and two steals. Caruso is averaging 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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