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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso And Thunder Face Timberwolves On March 15

Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 15. Caruso's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12, Caruso tallied seven points and two steals. Caruso is averaging 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

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