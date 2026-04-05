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Alex Caruso
Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso

Oklahoma City Thunder • #9 PG

Alex Caruso And Thunder Face Jazz On April 5

Alex Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 5. Caruso's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 114-110 win over the Pistons on March 30, Caruso had three points and four assists. Caruso is averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.6 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alex Caruso

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