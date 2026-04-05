Alex Caruso And Thunder Face Jazz On April 5

In his last game, a 114-110 win over the Pistons on March 30, Caruso had three points and four assists. Caruso is averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.6 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.