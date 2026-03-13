Al Horford And Warriors Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 13

Last time out on March 10, Horford put up 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a 130-124 loss to the Bulls. Horford is averaging 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.