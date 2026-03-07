Al Horford And Warriors Face Thunder On March 7

In his most recent game, a 115-113 win over the Rockets on March 5, Horford tallied 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Horford is averaging 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.8 points per game.

