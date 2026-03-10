FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Al Horford
Golden State Warriors

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors • #20 FC

Al Horford And Warriors Play Bulls On March 10

Al Horford and the Golden State Warriors play the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, March 10. Horford's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 104-97 loss to the Thunder on March 7, Horford tallied four points and four assists. Horford is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.8 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Al Horford

