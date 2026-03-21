Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Wizards On March 21
Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Mitchell's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Mitchell tallied 10 points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18. Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards are giving up 123.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.