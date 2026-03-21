FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Wizards On March 21

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Mitchell's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell tallied 10 points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18. Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 123.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News