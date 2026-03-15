Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Timberwolves On March 15

In his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12, Mitchell had 15 points and six assists. Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

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