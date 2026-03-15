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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Timberwolves On March 15

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 15. Mitchell's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12, Mitchell had 15 points and six assists. Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 115.1 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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