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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 1

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Mitchell's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell totaled 28 points, four assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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