Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Spurs In Game 1

Mitchell totaled 28 points, four assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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