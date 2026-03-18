Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Nets On March 18

Last time out on March 17, Mitchell recorded 16 points in a 113-108 win over the Magic. Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.6 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.