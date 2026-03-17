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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Magic On March 17

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 17. Mitchell's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell totaled 11 points and two steals in his last action, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15. Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.2 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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