Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Magic On March 17

Mitchell totaled 11 points and two steals in his last action, a 116-103 win over the Timberwolves on March 15. Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.2 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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