Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Lakers On April 7
Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 7. Mitchell's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5, Mitchell had seven points and seven assists. Mitchell is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Lakers are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.