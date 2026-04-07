Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Lakers On April 7

In his last appearance, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5, Mitchell had seven points and seven assists. Mitchell is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

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