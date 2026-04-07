FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Face Lakers On April 7

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 7. Mitchell's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5, Mitchell had seven points and seven assists. Mitchell is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are surrendering 115.3 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News