FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Jazz On April 5

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 5. Mitchell's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Mitchell posted 10 points in a 139-96 win over the Lakers. Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.6 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News