Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Jazz On April 5

In his last game on April 2, Mitchell posted 10 points in a 139-96 win over the Lakers. Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.6 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.