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Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Play Celtics On March 25

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25. Mitchell's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Mitchell posted 14 points in a 132-111 win over the Wizards. Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

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