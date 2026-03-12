FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Oklahoma City Thunder • #25 SG

Ajay Mitchell And Thunder Square Off Against Celtics On March 12

Ajay Mitchell and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Thursday, March 12. Mitchell's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 9, Mitchell put up 24 points in a 129-126 win over the Nuggets. Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ajay Mitchell

