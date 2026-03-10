AJ Green And Bucks Take On Suns On March 10
AJ Green and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Green's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 130-91 loss to the Magic on March 8, Green had four points. Green is averaging 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111 points per game.
