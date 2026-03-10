FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
A.J. Green
Milwaukee Bucks

A.J. Green

Milwaukee Bucks • #20 SG

AJ Green And Bucks Take On Suns On March 10

AJ Green and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 10. Green's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 130-91 loss to the Magic on March 8, Green had four points. Green is averaging 9.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
A.J. Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News