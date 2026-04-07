FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
A.J. Green
Milwaukee Bucks

A.J. Green

Milwaukee Bucks • #20 SG

AJ Green And Bucks Face Nets On April 7

AJ Green and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 7. Green's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Green tallied six points. Green is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
A.J. Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News