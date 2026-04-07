AJ Green And Bucks Face Nets On April 7

In his most recent game, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Green tallied six points. Green is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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