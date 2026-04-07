AJ Green And Bucks Face Nets On April 7
AJ Green and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, April 7. Green's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 131-115 win over the Grizzlies on April 5, Green tallied six points. Green is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.