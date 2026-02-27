FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

A.J. Green
Milwaukee Bucks

A.J. Green

Milwaukee Bucks • #20 SG

AJ Green And Bucks Square Off Against Knicks On Feb. 27

AJ Green and the Milwaukee Bucks play the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 27. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 118-116 win over the Cavaliers on Feb. 25, Green totaled 15 points. Green is averaging 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 111.7 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

A.J. Green

