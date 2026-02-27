AJ Green And Bucks Square Off Against Knicks On Feb. 27

In his last appearance, a 118-116 win over the Cavaliers on Feb. 25, Green totaled 15 points. Green is averaging 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are conceding 111.7 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.