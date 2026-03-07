FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
A.J. Green
Milwaukee Bucks

A.J. Green

Milwaukee Bucks • #20 SG

AJ Green And Bucks Play Jazz On March 7

AJ Green and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 7. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 4, Green recorded seven points in a 131-113 loss to the Hawks. Green is averaging 10.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.2 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
A.J. Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News