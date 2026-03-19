AJ Green And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

Green put up six points in his last action, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17. Green is averaging 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.2 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

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