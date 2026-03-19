FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
A.J. Green
Milwaukee Bucks

A.J. Green

Milwaukee Bucks • #20 SG

AJ Green And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

AJ Green and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, March 19. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Green put up six points in his last action, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17. Green is averaging 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.2 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
A.J. Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News