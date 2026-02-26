FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

A.J. Green
Milwaukee Bucks

A.J. Green

Milwaukee Bucks • #20 SG

AJ Green And Bucks Take On Cavaliers On Feb. 25

AJ Green and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-117 win over the Heat on Feb. 24, Green put up eight points and four assists. Green is averaging 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
A.J. Green

