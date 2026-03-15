Adem Bona And 76ers Play Trail Blazers On March 15
Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. Bona's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 14, Bona put up nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Bona is averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.