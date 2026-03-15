Adem Bona And 76ers Play Trail Blazers On March 15

In his last game on March 14, Bona put up nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Bona is averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.

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