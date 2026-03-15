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Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Play Trail Blazers On March 15

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. Bona's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Bona put up nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 104-97 win over the Nets. Bona is averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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