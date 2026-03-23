Adem Bona And 76ers Play Thunder On March 23

In his last appearance, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21, Bona had 16 points and two blocks. Bona is averaging 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.5 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.