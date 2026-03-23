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Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Play Thunder On March 23

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 23. Bona's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21, Bona had 16 points and two blocks. Bona is averaging 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.5 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adem Bona

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