Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Square Off Against Pistons On March 12

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 12. Bona's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Bona posted four points in a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Adem Bona

