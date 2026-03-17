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Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Play Nuggets On March 17

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 17. Bona's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bona tallied two points and six rebounds in his last action, a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers on March 15. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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