Adem Bona And 76ers Play Nuggets On March 17

Bona tallied two points and six rebounds in his last action, a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers on March 15. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.7 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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