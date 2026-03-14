Adem Bona And 76ers Face Nets On March 14

Last time out on March 10, Bona recorded four points in a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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