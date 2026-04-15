Adem Bona And 76ers Face Magic In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Bona posted four points in a 126-106 win over the Bucks. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.

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