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Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Face Magic In Play-In Game

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Orlando Magic in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Bona's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Bona posted four points in a 126-106 win over the Bucks. Bona averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adem Bona

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