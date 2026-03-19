Adem Bona And 76ers Face Kings On March 19

Bona put up six points and three blocks in his last action, a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets on March 17. Bona is averaging 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 120.7 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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