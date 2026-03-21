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Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers

Adem Bona

Philadelphia 76ers • #30 PF

Adem Bona And 76ers Take On Jazz On March 21

Adem Bona and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 21. Bona's points prop was 6.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bona put up eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 139-118 win over the Kings on March 19. Bona is averaging 4.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 124.8 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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