Adem Bona And 76ers Take On Jazz On March 21

Bona put up eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 139-118 win over the Kings on March 19. Bona is averaging 4.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 124.8 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

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