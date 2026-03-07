Adem Bona And 76ers Play Hawks On March 7

In his last game on March 4, Bona put up 12 points in a 106-102 win over the Jazz. Bona is averaging 4.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are conceding 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.