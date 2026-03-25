Ace Bailey And Jazz Take On Wizards On March 25

Bailey totaled 37 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23. Bailey is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.1 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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