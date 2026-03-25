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Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Take On Wizards On March 25

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, March 25. Bailey's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bailey totaled 37 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23. Bailey is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.1 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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