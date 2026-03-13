Ace Bailey And Jazz Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 13

Bailey totaled 21 points in his last action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11. Bailey is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.8 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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