FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 13

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 13. Bailey's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Bailey totaled 21 points in his last action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11. Bailey is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.8 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ace Bailey

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News