Ace Bailey And Jazz Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 13
Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 13. Bailey's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Bailey totaled 21 points in his last action, a 134-117 loss to the Knicks on March 11. Bailey is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.8 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.