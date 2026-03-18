Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Timberwolves On March 18

In his most recent appearance, a 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 13, Bailey had eight points. Bailey is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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