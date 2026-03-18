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Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Timberwolves On March 18

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 18. Bailey's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 124-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 13, Bailey had eight points. Bailey is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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