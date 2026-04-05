Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Thunder On April 5
Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, April 5. Bailey's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 140-106 loss to the Rockets on April 3, Bailey tallied 22 points and six rebounds. Bailey is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 107.5 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.