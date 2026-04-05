Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Thunder On April 5

In his most recent game, a 140-106 loss to the Rockets on April 3, Bailey tallied 22 points and six rebounds. Bailey is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.5 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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