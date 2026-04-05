FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Thunder On April 5

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, April 5. Bailey's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 140-106 loss to the Rockets on April 3, Bailey tallied 22 points and six rebounds. Bailey is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.5 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ace Bailey

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News