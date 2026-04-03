Ace Bailey And Jazz Take On Rockets On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Bailey posted 12 points in a 130-117 loss to the Nuggets. Bailey is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 109.9 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.