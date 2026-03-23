Ace Bailey And Jazz Face Raptors On March 23

Bailey totaled 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five blocks in his most recent appearance, a 126-116 loss to the 76ers on March 21. Bailey is averaging 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.1 points per game.

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