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Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Face Raptors On March 23

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Toronto Raptors on Monday, March 23. Bailey's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bailey totaled 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five blocks in his most recent appearance, a 126-116 loss to the 76ers on March 21. Bailey is averaging 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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