FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Face Pelicans On Feb. 28

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Feb. 28. Bailey's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Bailey posted 23 points in a 129-118 loss to the Pelicans. Bailey is averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.3 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ace Bailey

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News