Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Pelicans On April 7

In his last appearance, a 146-111 loss to the Thunder on April 5, Bailey totaled 14 points and two blocks. Bailey is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.4 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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