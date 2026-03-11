Ace Bailey And Jazz Square Off Against Knicks On March 11
Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 11. Bailey's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 7, Bailey put up nine points, six rebounds and two steals in a 113-99 loss to the Bucks. Bailey is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Knicks are surrendering 110.8 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.
