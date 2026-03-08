Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Bucks On March 7
Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 7. Bailey's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on March 5, Bailey posted 32 points and two steals in a 122-112 win over the Wizards. Bailey is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
The Bucks are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.