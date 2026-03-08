FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Play Bucks On March 7

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 7. Bailey's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 5, Bailey posted 32 points and two steals in a 122-112 win over the Wizards. Bailey is averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ace Bailey

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News