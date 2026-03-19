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Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Take On Bucks On March 19

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 19. Bailey's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Bailey recorded 17 points in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Bailey is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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