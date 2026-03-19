Ace Bailey And Jazz Take On Bucks On March 19

In his last game on March 18, Bailey recorded 17 points in a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves. Bailey is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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