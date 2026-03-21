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Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz

Ace Bailey

Utah Jazz • #19 SF

Ace Bailey And Jazz Face 76ers On March 21

Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, March 21. Bailey's points prop was 21.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Bailey posted 33 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 128-96 win over the Bucks. Bailey is averaging 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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