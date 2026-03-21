Ace Bailey And Jazz Face 76ers On March 21

Last time out on March 19, Bailey posted 33 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 128-96 win over the Bucks. Bailey is averaging 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

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