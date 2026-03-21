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Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City Thunder • #21 SG

Aaron Wiggins And Thunder Square Off Against Wizards On March 21

Aaron Wiggins and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, March 21. Wiggins' points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18, Wiggins put up 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Wiggins is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Wiggins

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