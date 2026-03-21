Aaron Wiggins And Thunder Square Off Against Wizards On March 21

In his last action, a 121-92 win over the Nets on March 18, Wiggins put up 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Wiggins is averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.7 points per game.

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