Aaron Wiggins And Thunder Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 15

Last time out on March 12, Wiggins put up nine points in a 104-102 win over the Celtics. Wiggins is averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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