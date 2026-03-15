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Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City Thunder • #21 SG

Aaron Wiggins And Thunder Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 15

Aaron Wiggins and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 15. Wiggins' points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Wiggins put up nine points in a 104-102 win over the Celtics. Wiggins is averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Wiggins

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