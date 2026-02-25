FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder

Aaron Wiggins

Oklahoma City Thunder • #21 SG

Aaron Wiggins And Thunder Face Pistons On Feb. 25

Aaron Wiggins and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Wiggins' points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Wiggins put up eight points in a 116-107 win over the Raptors. Wiggins is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.4 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Aaron Wiggins

