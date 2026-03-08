Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Play Trail Blazers On March 8
Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. Nesmith's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 6, Nesmith put up seven points and two blocks in a 128-117 loss to the Lakers. Nesmith is averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 118.1 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.