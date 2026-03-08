Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Play Trail Blazers On March 8

In his last game on March 6, Nesmith put up seven points and two blocks in a 128-117 loss to the Lakers. Nesmith is averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.1 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

