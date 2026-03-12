FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Square Off Against Suns On March 12

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 12. Nesmith's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 114-109 loss to the Kings on March 10, Nesmith had 29 points. Nesmith is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Aaron Nesmith

