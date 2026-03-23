Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Play Magic On March 23

In his most recent appearance, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21, Nesmith tallied five points. Nesmith is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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