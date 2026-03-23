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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Play Magic On March 23

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 23. Nesmith's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21, Nesmith tallied five points. Nesmith is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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