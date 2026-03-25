Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Take On Lakers On March 25

In his last action, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23, Nesmith had 19 points. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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