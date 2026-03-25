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Aaron Nesmith
Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith

Indiana Pacers • #23 SF

Aaron Nesmith And Pacers Take On Lakers On March 25

Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 25. Nesmith's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23, Nesmith had 19 points. Nesmith is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are surrendering 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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